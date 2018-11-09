FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $2,668,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $55,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,912 shares of company stock worth $5,594,537. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 61,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,402. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.10. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

