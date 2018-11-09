Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Holdings Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37,708.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $286,531,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.35.

Shares of FND stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Holdings Increased by Pitcairn Co.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/floor-decor-holdings-inc-fnd-holdings-increased-by-pitcairn-co.html.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.