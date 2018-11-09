Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $923.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.87 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY18 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 66,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,138. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Consumer Edge cut Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Flowers Foods (FLO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/flowers-foods-flo-posts-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.