Flowserve (FLS) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.844-3.917 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

NYSE:FLS opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $952.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.33 million. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.86.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

