FMC (FMC) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

FMC stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. FMC has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne bought 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,018.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Douglas bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.13 per share, for a total transaction of $366,052.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,890.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after buying an additional 141,393 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,407,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in FMC by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in FMC by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

