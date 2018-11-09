Fmr LLC Has $105.87 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,298,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,290 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $105,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 315,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.16 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.06.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

