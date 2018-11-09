Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,610 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $111,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

EVHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envision Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Shares of Envision Healthcare stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. Envision Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

