Fmr LLC Sells 345,616 Shares of Cimpress NV (CMPR)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345,616 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.43% of Cimpress worth $108,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barrington Research set a $165.00 price target on shares of Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

In related news, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $108,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,748.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. Cimpress NV has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $171.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 137.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.04.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $588.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

