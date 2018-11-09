Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $10.19 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.44.

UNP opened at $152.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $115.16 and a 52-week high of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

