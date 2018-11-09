Formosa Financial Reaches One Day Volume of $93,218.00 (FMF)

Formosa Financial (CURRENCY:FMF) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Formosa Financial has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Formosa Financial has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $93,218.00 worth of Formosa Financial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formosa Financial token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, IDEX and IDCM.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Formosa Financial

Formosa Financial’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 722,824,364 tokens. The official website for Formosa Financial is www.formosa.financial. The official message board for Formosa Financial is medium.com/formosa-financial. Formosa Financial’s official Twitter account is @formosaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Formosa Financial is /r/FormosaFinancial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Formosa Financial

Formosa Financial can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDCM and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formosa Financial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formosa Financial should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Formosa Financial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

