Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in CA, Inc. (CA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,699 shares during the quarter. CA comprises 3.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CA worth $45,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of CA by 23.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CA by 253.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 95,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA in the third quarter worth $2,267,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of CA in the third quarter worth $1,764,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CA alerts:

In other CA news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 14,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $628,048.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CA opened at $44.44 on Friday. CA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Argus cut CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of CA in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in CA, Inc. (CA)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/fort-pitt-capital-group-llc-reduces-position-in-ca-inc-ca.html.

About CA

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.