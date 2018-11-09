Fossil Group (FOSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Fossil Group stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 4,280,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.80 and a beta of -0.10. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.30 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fossil Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 26,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $679,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 25,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $674,910.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,284 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 250,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 170.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,660 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,842 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,493 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

