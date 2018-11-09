Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on Foundation Building Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

NYSE:FBM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. 1,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.35. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.47 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 3,253.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth about $174,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

