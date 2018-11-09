Franklin Covey (FC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.65 million.

Shares of FC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.28 million, a PE ratio of -61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth $212,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth $926,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth $226,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/franklin-covey-fc-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-22-eps.html.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.