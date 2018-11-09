Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €105.00 by Societe Generale

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Commerzbank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €86.16 ($100.18).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €70.56 ($82.05) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

