FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for FreightCar America in a report released on Monday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FreightCar America’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RAIL. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on FreightCar America from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. FreightCar America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RAIL stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.50. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 57,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

