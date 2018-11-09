Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €84.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €84.20 ($97.91) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FME. HSBC set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($117.21) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.14 ($104.82).

ETR:FME opened at €71.96 ($83.67) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 1 year high of €93.82 ($109.09).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

