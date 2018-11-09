Frontier Developments (FDEV) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report report published on Thursday.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,405 ($18.36) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,522.50 ($19.89).

Shares of LON:FDEV traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 966 ($12.62). The company had a trading volume of 270,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 288 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

In other Frontier Developments news, insider James Mitchell bought 40,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) per share, for a total transaction of £460,876.94 ($602,217.35). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £52,250 ($68,273.88). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,349 shares of company stock valued at $73,903,654.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

