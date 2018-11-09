FSI Group LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

FSI Group LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,091 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 6.3% of FSI Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,513,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,260,000 after buying an additional 2,561,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,730,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,928,000 after buying an additional 96,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,888,000 after buying an additional 1,815,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,493,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,800,000 after buying an additional 1,058,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,697,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,823,000 after buying an additional 55,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

