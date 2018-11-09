FTB Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 45,761 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (LRGF)

FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 191,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

