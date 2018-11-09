Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,992,000 after buying an additional 47,020 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,375,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,423,000 after buying an additional 83,392 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3,351.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,576,000 after buying an additional 1,119,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,129,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $130.99 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $119.67 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.36.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,171,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

