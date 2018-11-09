Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $1.34 Million in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) Stock

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $66.07 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $77.82.

