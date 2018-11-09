Fuling Global (FORK) vs. Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Head to Head Survey

Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Fuling Global alerts:

This table compares Fuling Global and Armstrong World Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuling Global $127.25 million 0.43 $6.27 million N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries $893.60 million 3.92 $154.80 million $3.02 23.39

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Fuling Global.

Volatility and Risk

Fuling Global has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fuling Global and Armstrong World Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuling Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Armstrong World Industries 1 4 3 0 2.25

Armstrong World Industries has a consensus target price of $68.71, suggesting a potential downside of 2.74%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Fuling Global.

Profitability

This table compares Fuling Global and Armstrong World Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuling Global N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries 19.46% 45.95% 9.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Fuling Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Fuling Global on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the People's Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company also exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the People's Republic of China.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers; and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling systems contractors. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuling Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuling Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.