FunFair Reaches Market Cap of $63.71 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $63.71 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, C2CX and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00249058 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.37 or 0.10282067 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,179,824,689 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Ethfinex, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Radar Relay, ABCC, LATOKEN, C2CX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, IDEX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

