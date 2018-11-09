FY2018 Earnings Estimate for OptimizeRx Co. Issued By B. Riley (OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (OTCMKTS:OPRX) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OptimizeRx in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

OptimizeRx (OTCMKTS:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS:OPRX opened at $16.82 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

