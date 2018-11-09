FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of YGR opened at C$3.59 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.46 and a 52-week high of C$6.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$29.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.60 million.

In other Yangarra Resources news, insider Gurdeep Singh Gill acquired 20,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 10,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$47,500.00. Insiders have bought 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $689,359 over the last ninety days.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

