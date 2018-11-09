FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Crocs, Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research note issued on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.47 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CROX. Pivotal Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of CROX opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,367.50, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.61. Crocs has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,498,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $416,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crocs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,776,000 after buying an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $7,605,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $4,214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

