FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($5.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5800.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.95.

Shares of RARE opened at $54.69 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.34.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $392,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $334,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,198.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,319. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 50,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

