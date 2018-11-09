FY2018 EPS Estimates for Achaogen Inc Lifted by Analyst (AKAO)

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Achaogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.50). Gabelli also issued estimates for Achaogen’s FY2019 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 2,286.21% and a negative return on equity of 146.50%.

AKAO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Achaogen from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Achaogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Shares of AKAO opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.67. Achaogen has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achaogen by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 91,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Achaogen by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Achaogen by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

