FY2018 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Decreased by Analyst

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Garner now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Boise Cascade to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $176,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 9,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $442,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

