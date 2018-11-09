FY2018 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) Cut by Analyst

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Chuy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

CHUY stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.15. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $41,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

