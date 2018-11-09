FY2018 EPS Estimates for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Increased by Analyst

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core-Mark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of Core-Mark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, VP Christopher Hobson sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $178,602.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Howard Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 941.7% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

