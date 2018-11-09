FY2018 EPS Estimates for Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Decreased by Analyst

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crawford & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRD.B. ValuEngine cut Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

NYSE CRD.B opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.17. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $279.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 23.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

