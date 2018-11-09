FY2018 EPS Estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Lifted by Analyst (GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $59.00 price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

GLMD opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.90. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $27.06.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 423.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after buying an additional 700,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

