FY2018 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Boosted by Analyst

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.93.

HST opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2,079.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 538,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 513,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,848,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.