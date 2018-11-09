FY2018 EPS Estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Raised by Cormark (IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note issued on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the company will earn $5.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.48. Cormark also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.63.

Shares of IAG opened at C$48.20 on Friday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1-year low of C$44.58 and a 1-year high of C$62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In other Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. news, insider Denis Ricard acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$51.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,600.00. Also, insider Clément Gignac sold 2,500 shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.99, for a total transaction of C$129,975.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,122 shares of company stock valued at $216,923 and have sold 5,000 shares valued at $263,865.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

