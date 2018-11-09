FY2018 EPS Estimates for Inogen Inc (INGN) Increased by Analyst

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INGN. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Inogen from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price target on shares of Inogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.67.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $148.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56. Inogen has a 52 week low of $111.49 and a 52 week high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.94 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,796,000 after acquiring an additional 173,035 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113,024 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 25.5% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 63,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 19.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,728,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 40.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 286,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total transaction of $96,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,489 shares in the company, valued at $288,821.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $2,400,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $11,098,610. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

