FY2018 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $8.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.69. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOH. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.62.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $136.04 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $154.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $126,182.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $27,622.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,016 shares of company stock worth $693,525. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 89,845 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

