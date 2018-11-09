FY2018 EPS Estimates for P H Glatfelter Co Cut by Analyst (GLT)

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of P H Glatfelter in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLT. ValuEngine cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of P H Glatfelter from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of P H Glatfelter from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $14.62 on Friday. P H Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $5,546,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 191.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 132,935 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17,767.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.