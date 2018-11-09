FY2018 EPS Estimates for Tivity Health Inc Cut by Analyst (TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Naidu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $38.93 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 47.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

