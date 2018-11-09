FY2018 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.02). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($6.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.95.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.34. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 508.70%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 5800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $392,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 19,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $1,417,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,319. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,408,000 after acquiring an additional 158,723 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.2% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,417,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after acquiring an additional 218,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,453,000 after acquiring an additional 285,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 992,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,489 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

