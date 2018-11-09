FY2018 EPS Estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Lowered by Boenning Scattergood (UMH)

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Ross now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $502.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.28). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 101.41%.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $57,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $154,000.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $156,004. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 114 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,600 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

