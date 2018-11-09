FY2018 EPS Estimates for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd Cut by Analyst (WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for White Mountains Insurance Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($1.32). White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTM. ValuEngine lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $897.26 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $786.23 and a twelve month high of $980.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -104.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 77.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 113.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

