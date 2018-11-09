FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Issued By Gabelli

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) – Equities researchers at Gabelli reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. Gabelli also issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohen & Steers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of CNS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 1,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,255. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.77%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

