FY2019 Earnings Forecast for DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Issued By Oppenheimer

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.72 million. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $170.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Shares of DXCM opened at $148.41 on Thursday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $152.14. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $401,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $48,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,892 shares of company stock valued at $21,864,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $124,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $213,000.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.