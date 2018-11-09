FY2019 Earnings Forecast for First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) Issued By National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Sunday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Barclays upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$19.40 and gave the stock a “c$19.12” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Macquarie raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.87.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$12.96 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$10.55 and a 1 year high of C$23.05.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

