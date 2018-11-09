FY2019 EPS Estimates for DBS Grp HOLDING/S (DBSDY) Decreased by Analyst

DBS Grp HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DBS Grp HOLDING/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBS Grp HOLDING/S’s FY2020 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS Grp HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DBSDY opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. DBS Grp HOLDING/S has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

DBS Grp HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments.

