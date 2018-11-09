FY2019 EPS Estimates for Lonestar Resources US Inc Lifted by SunTrust Banks (LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.95 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of LONE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $192.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 124,594 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 646,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 232,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Murray bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $66,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

