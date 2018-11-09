FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Issued By Gabelli

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now expects that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Gabelli also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.07.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 171,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 932,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 434,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Maxwell sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $130,329.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $448,277.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

