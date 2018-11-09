FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mylan NV Decreased by Leerink Swann (MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Analysts at Leerink Swann decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mylan in a research note issued on Monday, November 5th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.80. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Mylan’s FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mylan has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mylan in the second quarter worth $121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mylan in the third quarter worth $183,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Mylan by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mylan in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mylan by 69.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

